Insider Selling: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells 12,355 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

