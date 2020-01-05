Group Ag Ubs Buys 25,438 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ag Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Group Ag Ubs acquired 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,664,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,979,000 after purchasing an additional 252,471 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,960,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

