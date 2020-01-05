Group Ag Ubs Buys 25,438 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Group Ag Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, Group Ag Ubs acquired 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00.
Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $13.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,664,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,979,000 after purchasing an additional 252,471 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,960,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
