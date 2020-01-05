Mark S. Shapiro Sells 3,294 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EQR stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $64.16 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 105.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

