Anastasios Gianakakos Sells 5,000 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $295,350.00.

Myokardia stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia Inc has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $74.98.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Myokardia by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Myokardia by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Maxim Group reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

