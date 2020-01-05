John D. Quisel Sells 5,842 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $50.95 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLRN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.