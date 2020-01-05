Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $315,360.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kadant stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the third quarter worth about $5,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kadant by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 281.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Kadant in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

