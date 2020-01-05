Joseph (Seph) Glew Acquires 203,547 Shares of BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 203,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$277,638.11 ($196,906.46).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 173,606 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$239,923.49 ($170,158.50).

On Wednesday, December 4th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 196,060 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$267,817.96 ($189,941.82).

Shares of BWR opened at A$1.44 ($1.02) on Friday. BlackWall Property Trust has a 1 year low of A$1.22 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $213.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

