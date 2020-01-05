Arthur Tzianabos Sells 12,500 Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $256,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arthur Tzianabos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $203,125.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $200,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $904.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.30. Homology Medicines Inc has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,957,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 894,960 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

