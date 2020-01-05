Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$241,500.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.50, for a total value of C$241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,680,109.

R. Gregory Laing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, R. Gregory Laing sold 250 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$20,375.00.

On Friday, November 29th, R. Gregory Laing sold 750 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$58,875.00.

On Friday, November 15th, R. Gregory Laing sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.94, for a total transaction of C$394,700.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, R. Gregory Laing sold 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$201,570.00.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$79.12 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of C$51.39 and a one year high of C$86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$901.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

