Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Chairman Alan I. Kirshner Sells 400 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,161.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,130.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,133.93. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,216.47.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.
