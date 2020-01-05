Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Chairman Alan I. Kirshner Sells 400 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,161.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,130.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,133.93. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,216.47.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Markel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.