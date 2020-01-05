James Robert Pray Sells 5,335 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $870,511.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $931,835.09.

On Monday, November 18th, James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $893,437.49.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $800,269.98.

PEN opened at $160.69 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.59. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Penumbra by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $185,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

