Insider Selling: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel C. Md Adelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $600,800.00.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $35.47.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

