Sean E. Menke Sells 17,000 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,655.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,745,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,531,000 after buying an additional 354,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sabre by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,505,000 after buying an additional 304,708 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,434,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,044,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,324,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

