Sean E. Menke Sells 17,000 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,655.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,745,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,531,000 after buying an additional 354,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sabre by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,505,000 after buying an additional 304,708 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,434,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,044,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,324,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Group Ag Ubs Buys 25,438 Shares of UBS Group AG Stock
Group Ag Ubs Buys 25,438 Shares of UBS Group AG Stock
Mark S. Shapiro Sells 3,294 Shares of Equity Residential Stock
Mark S. Shapiro Sells 3,294 Shares of Equity Residential Stock
Anastasios Gianakakos Sells 5,000 Shares of Myokardia Inc Stock
Anastasios Gianakakos Sells 5,000 Shares of Myokardia Inc Stock
John D. Quisel Sells 5,842 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc Stock
John D. Quisel Sells 5,842 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc Stock
Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. Director Sells $315,360.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. Director Sells $315,360.00 in Stock
Joseph Glew Acquires 203,547 Shares of BlackWall Property Trust Stock
Joseph Glew Acquires 203,547 Shares of BlackWall Property Trust Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report