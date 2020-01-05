Rudy E. Schupp Sells 1,600 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $168.66 and a fifty-two week high of $245.01. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after acquiring an additional 573,923 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,894,000 after buying an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.92.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

