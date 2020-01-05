Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $486,700.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $101.67 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Generac by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Generac by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

