Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $567,161.10 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.19.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

