Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $567,161.10 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.96.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.
ITCI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.19.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.
