NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang Sells 62,768 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $551,730.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.59 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

