Just Eat (LON:JE) Hits New 1-Year High at $878.00

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 878 ($11.55) and last traded at GBX 867 ($11.40), with a volume of 3987213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 852.40 ($11.21).

JE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 763.31 ($10.04).

The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 785.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 712.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

