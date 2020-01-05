Quartix (LON:QTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $370.00

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.79), with a volume of 5785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.79).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 316.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00.

Quartix Company Profile (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

