Billington (LON:BILN) Sets New 12-Month High at $377.99

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 377.99 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.87), with a volume of 10766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.83).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 339.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 323.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Get Billington alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,812.68). Also, insider John Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,871 shares of company stock worth $154,983,136.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.