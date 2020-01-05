Toople (LON:TOOP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Toople PLC (LON:TOOP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 34542405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

About Toople (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company provides cloud-based business phone services; business broadband; business mobile and SIM services; and calls and lines services. It also offers white label services, which gives wholesalers access to proprietary platform to connect with carriers; and billing services.

