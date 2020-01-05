Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.00

Hermes Pacific Investments PLC (LON:HPAC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.79), with a volume of 92 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.84.

Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

