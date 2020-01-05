Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.58

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$42.58 and last traded at C$41.67, with a volume of 1905632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.23.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.22.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.7493433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$600,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 717,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,699,932.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,726.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

