LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.00

LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.60 ($0.51), with a volume of 8303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.70 ($0.51).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 9.79%.

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

