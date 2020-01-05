Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.57

Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 112750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 million and a PE ratio of -17.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44.

Strategic Metals Company Profile (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.