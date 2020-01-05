Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,295.00

Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,295 ($17.03) and last traded at GBX 1,295 ($17.03), with a volume of 466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,290 ($16.97).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,218.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $460,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 10.10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Gresham House Strategic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

About Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS)

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

