Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.71

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 2438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 134,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

