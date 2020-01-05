Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Hits New 52-Week High at $926.00

Shares of Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 926 ($12.18) and last traded at GBX 926 ($12.18), with a volume of 14433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 912 ($12.00).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 859.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 840.21. The company has a market capitalization of $395.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.89.

In related news, insider Amanda Aldridge purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.76) per share, for a total transaction of £35,760 ($47,040.25).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

