Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.27

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 1377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWONA. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. FBN Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 21,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $1,012,142.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $5,726,578.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,400 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,436 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 42.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

