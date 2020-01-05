LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Trading Up 66.7%

LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV)’s share price shot up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 1,329,238 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 187% from the average session volume of 463,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

LeoNovus Company Profile (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

