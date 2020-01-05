Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.32

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.32 and last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 3553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.66.

NWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 203.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.