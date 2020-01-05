Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $192.20

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $192.20 and last traded at $192.20, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 108.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 64,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 499.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.