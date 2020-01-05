Millennium Management LLC Sells 18,919 Shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Correvio Pharma were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,825,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Correvio Pharma alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie lowered Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

CORV stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Correvio Pharma Corp has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV).

Receive News & Ratings for Correvio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Correvio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.