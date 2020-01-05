Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 591 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 333.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE BGS opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.