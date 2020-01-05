Millennium Management LLC Sells 166,488 Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,488 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERU opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Veru Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $225.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 15,836 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $33,572.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,836 shares of company stock valued at $140,572. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

