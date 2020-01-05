Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:NAKD opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Naked Brand Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $93.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Naked Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

