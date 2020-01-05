Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Performant Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 268,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 75,604 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 92.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 429,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 140,142 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $140,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 795,415 shares of company stock worth $803,745. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFMT opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Performant Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Corp will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performant Financial Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.