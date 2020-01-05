VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of VirTra Systems worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in VirTra Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 million, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.11. VirTra Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that VirTra Systems Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

