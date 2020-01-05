Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Star Resources were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,671,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,742,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 320,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 175,121 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Clarus Securities cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

