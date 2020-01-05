Millennium Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,637 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lee Enterprises news, Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $50,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEE opened at $1.45 on Friday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $83.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

