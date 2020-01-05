State Street Corp Buys 142,530 Shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,530 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Qutoutiao were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTT opened at $3.81 on Friday. Qutoutiao Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Qutoutiao in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.70 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Qutoutiao Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

