L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FSTR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $203.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 977.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

