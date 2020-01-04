FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. G.Research lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. 127,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,079. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $906.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.30 and a beta of 1.74.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

L.B. Foster Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine
L.B. Foster Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine
FARO Technologies Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
FARO Technologies Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
Five Prime Therapeutics Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine
Five Prime Therapeutics Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine
FuelCell Energy Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine
FuelCell Energy Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine
Homology Medicines Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Homology Medicines Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Evoke Pharma Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine
Evoke Pharma Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report