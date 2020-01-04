FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. G.Research lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. 127,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,079. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $906.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.30 and a beta of 1.74.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.