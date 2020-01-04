Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FPRX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.37. 234,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $13.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. Research analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 25,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $1,261,897.20. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $125,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,617,133 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,270 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,160,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 568,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 533,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 237,933 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.