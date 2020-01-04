FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 55,563,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,913,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FuelCell Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 1,562.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 611,926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.34% of FuelCell Energy worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

