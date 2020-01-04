Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 753,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,650. The stock has a market cap of $904.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,680.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,575. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 300.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

