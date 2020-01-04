Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EVOK. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoke Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. 101,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,253. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.85. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

