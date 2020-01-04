Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. New Street Research began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Charter Equity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,317,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 136.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,981 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 212.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 175,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

