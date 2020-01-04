Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 7,963,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,555. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Endo International by 41.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Endo International by 56.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

