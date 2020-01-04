Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Gilford Securities assumed coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an average rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.62.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 134,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

